Current account gap to widen again as state spending rebounds — J.P. Morgan

MANILA, Philippines — Public spending will likely recover for the rest of the year despite anemic disbursements in the first half, analysts at J.P. Morgan said, adding that the expected pickup could widen the current account deficit anew.

Lawmakers’ failure to pass the 2019 national budget on time and the election ban on public works froze new projects early this year, weighing on economic growth in the first quarter.

In a commentary sent to reporters Monday, J.P. Morgan said lower capital goods imports due to softer government spending in the first semester “effectively stabilized” the current account gap, which could resume its widening once the country’s fiscal engine “restarts.”

Trade deficit has been ballooning since 2017 amid a rise in imports to feed the Duterte administration’s ambitious infrastructure program, reversing the nation’s current account surplus to a deficit and pressuring the peso.

“We look for a recovery in public capex as fiscal spending normalizes,” J.P. Morgan said.

“This implies the current account deficit (CAD) will resume its widening trend in 2H19, leaving the overall CAD this year slightly narrower at $6.8 billion, or 2.0% of [gross domestic product], from $7.9 billion, or 2.4% of GDP, in 2018,” it added.

Gross domestic product — or the value of all finished goods and services produced in the country — expanded 5.6% in the first three months of 2019, slower than 6.3% in the previous quarter and 6.5% recorded in the comparable period last year.

The latest reading was the slowest since 5.1% registered in the first quarter of 2015 and settled below the state’s 6%-7% annual target for 2019.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia blamed the four-month delay in passing the 2019 national budget for the economy’s disappointing performance in the first quarter. A spat among lawmakers stalled the approval of the new outlay, leaving fresh projects unfunded and crimping state spending, which accounts for a fifth of the country’s GDP.

The budget bill was signed into law in mid-April. Meanwhile, public works, as well as the hiring and movement of government workers, were prohibited from March 29 to May 12 due to the May 13 midterm elections.

According to J.P. Morgan, the passage of remaining tax reform packages is crucial in fulfilling the Duterte administration’s promise to bring a “Golden Age of Infrastructure,” adding that the rise in state spending should be matched by an expansion in revenues to maintain the budget deficit at 3% of GDP.

It also expects domestic borrowing to climb this year, with the recently announced reduction in bank reserves seen facilitating stronger near-term financing amid the lack of funds circulating in the financial system and tepid credit growth. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral