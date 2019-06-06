TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
In a report released Thursday, FMIC and UA&P economists said they expect growth to “rebound” in the April-June period, adding that benign inflation and easing monetary policy should support consumer spending and private investment.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
FMIC, UA&P see GDP rebound in Q2
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Heightened state spending especially on infrastructure should charge economic growth in the second quarter of the year following a slowdown in the preceding three months, analysts at First Metro Investment Corp. and University of Asia and the Pacific said.

Lawmakers’ failure to pass the 2019 national budget on time and the election ban on public works froze new projects early this year, weighing on economic growth in the first quarter.

In a report released Thursday, FMIC and UA&P economists said they expect growth to “rebound” in the April-June period, adding that benign inflation and easing monetary policy should support consumer spending and private investment.

“The expected ramp-up in infrastructure and other [national government] expenditures should facilitate a rebound in Q2,” FMIC and UA&P analysts said in the May edition of their “The Market Call” report.

“Softer upticks in prices of key commodities, likewise, will provide extra boost. We think that the downtrend in headline inflation and cuts in the [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’] policy rates and [reserve requirement ratio] will encourage higher investment and consumer spending starting Q2,” they added.

“Impact of El Niño on Q2-2019 will likely be less than in Q1. Besides, we are not seeing much growth in agriculture,” they continued.

Gross domestic product — or the value of all finished goods and services produced in the country — expanded 5.6% in the first three months of 2019, slower than 6.3% in the previous quarter and 6.5% recorded in the comparable period last year.

The latest reading was the slowest since 5.1% registered in the first quarter of 2015 and settled below the state’s 6%-7% annual target for 2019.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia blamed the four-month delay in passing the 2019 national budget for the economy’s disappointing performance in the first quarter. A spat among lawmakers stalled the approval of the new outlay, leaving fresh projects unfunded and crimping state spending, which accounts for a fifth of the country’s GDP.

The budget bill was signed into law in mid-April. Meanwhile, public works as well as the hiring and movement of government workers were prohibited from March 29 to May 12 due to the May 13 midterm elections.

In a bid power growth amid cooling inflation and tight liquidity conditions, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas this month cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% from a decade-high of 4.75%, and announced a three-step reduction in bank reserves to 16% from 18%.

To reach the state’s full-year target, Pernia said the economy would have to expand by an average of 6.1% over the next three quarters.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Someone from Philippines could win a $530M jackpot this week
4 hours ago
The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $530 million. That huge amount...
Business
SMC submits P10-billion redevelopment plan for Pandacan oil depot
By Danessa Rivera | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has submitted to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) a P10-billion proposal to redevelop the Pandacan oil depot into a bus and food terminal complex that will divert...
Business
Love for family
By Joey Concepcion | 18 hours ago
It is almost 5 a.m. this early Tuesday morning, June 4, when I decided to write this column.
Business
Sponsored
Cavitex begins second phase of road enhancements
2 days ago
CAVITEX pushes through its second phase of road enhancement, expected to be completed in Q4 this year.
Business
PAL eyes new Boeing aircraft
By Richmond Mercurio | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is eyeing to acquire new airplanes from American aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing to replace those it would be retiring soon.
Business
Latest
18 hours ago
Jobless rate falls to 5.1% in April
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
Unemployment eased in April due to the robust growth in hirings in the services sector during the election season, the National...
Business
Higher air fares loom next month
By Richmond Mercurio | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Air fares may rise starting next month due to the possibility of an increase in fuel surcharge, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board.
18 hours ago
Business
Security Bank cleared to issue P20-billion LTNCD
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Security Bank Corp. has received the green light from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to raise P20 billion via the issuance of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits (LTNCDs).
18 hours ago
Business
SMC seeks new funding for coal-fired power plants
By Danessa Rivera | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The power unit of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is securing new funding for its two coal-fired power plants affected by the competitive selection process (CSP) directive of the Supreme Court (SC).
18 hours ago
Business
RCBC raises P8 billion from bond offer
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) successfully raised P8 billion as investors swarmed the maiden issuance of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) sustainability bonds in the Philippi...
18 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with