TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno — who is widely seen by the market as a dovish central bank chief — reportedly said that the May reading should be taken with a grain of salt.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
'Uptick in inflation won’t prevent further monetary policy easing'
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The faster-than-expected consumer price growth recorded last month would unlikely discourage the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas from easing monetary policy, London-based Capital Economics said, adding that two more rate cuts are expected this year.

Inflation quickened to 3.2% in May, bucking a six-month downtrend mainly due to an uptick in food prices. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 3.6%, still within the BSP’s 2%-4% annual target.

In a commentary sent to reporters Wednesday, Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, said the faster inflation last month “mainly reflected temporary factors and is unlikely to preclude further rate cuts from the central bank.”

A benign inflation should also give the BSP more space to further cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, Holmes said.

“Following the release, BSP Governor Diokno gave about as clear a signal of future policy as he could give, saying that ‘rate cuts are inevitable’ and that the uptick in inflation ‘does not constitute a trend,’” Holmes said.

“We continue to expect the Bank to cut rates by another 25bps at its next meeting on 20th June. And given that inflation is set to fall back, an additional cut is likely in the second half of this year,” he added.

“We are forecasting another round of cuts before the year is through, taking the [reserve requirement ratio] to 14%,” he continued.

In a bid to power growth amid cooling inflation and tight liquidity conditions, the BSP in May cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% from a decade-high of 4.75%, and announced a three-step RRR reduction to 16% from 18%.

Diokno — who is widely seen by the market as a dovish BSP governor — reportedly said that the May reading should be taken with a grain of salt.

“One should not read too much on the uptick. One data point does not constitute a trend. That’s elementary,” the BSP chief said.

Meanwhile, BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said: “The only risk is when the uptick gets prolonged and starts generating second-round effects and higher inflationary expectations especially in the face of the heavy catch up on public spending on infrastructure in the second half.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMC submits P10-billion redevelopment plan for Pandacan oil depot
By Danessa Rivera | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has submitted to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) a P10-billion proposal to redevelop the Pandacan oil depot into a bus and food terminal complex that will divert...
Business
PAL eyes new Boeing aircraft
By Richmond Mercurio | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is eyeing to acquire new airplanes from American aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing to replace those it would be retiring soon.
Business
Sponsored
Cavitex begins second phase of road enhancements
2 days ago
CAVITEX pushes through its second phase of road enhancement, expected to be completed in Q4 this year.
Business
Love for family
By Joey Concepcion | 15 hours ago
It is almost 5 a.m. this early Tuesday morning, June 4, when I decided to write this column.
Business
Korean EV players seek government support to enter Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Electric vehicle (EV) firms from South Korea are seeking more support from the Philippine government to encourage investments...
Business
Latest
19 minutes ago
FDI pledges up in Q1 — PSA
19 minutes ago
Committed foreign direct investments rose more than three-fold in the first quarter of 2019, data released by the Philippine...
Business
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Someone from PHL could win a $530M jackpot this week
1 hour ago
The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $530 million. That huge amount...
Business
15 hours ago
Inflation snaps 6-month downtrend, rises 3.2% in May
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
The rise in consumer prices picked up pace in May, snapping a six-month slowdown, as prices of food, housing, utilities and...
Business
15 hours ago
Jobless rate falls to 5.1% in April
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
Unemployment eased in April due to the robust growth in hirings in the services sector during the election season, the National...
Business
Higher air fares loom next month
By Richmond Mercurio | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Air fares may rise starting next month due to the possibility of an increase in fuel surcharge, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board.
15 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with