The Mega Millions jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of the Philippines!
Someone from PHL could win a $530M jackpot this week
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 1:55pm

The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $530 million. That huge amount has captured the attention of lottery fans everwhere and amazingly, the winner of this enormous prize could be someone from the Philippines.

You may remember that Mega Millions awarded a $1.537 billion USD jackpot to a single, lucky winner in October 2018. As big as that jackpot was, it fell short of surpassing the Powerball’s world record set in January 2016, when three lucky winners shared a $1.586 billion jackpot.

There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.com.

How to win from the Philippines:

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.
  3. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

A lottery ticket messenger service, theLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service.

The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

At theLotter, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

It provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets.

Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time.

If you win a jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the collection process.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $95 million in prizes to over 4.5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

For more information on how to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, visit theLotter.com.

