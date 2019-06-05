LIST: Bank schedules for Eid’l Fitr, June 5

MANILA, Philippines — A number of banks have announced schedule adjustments in view of the regular holiday on June 5, Wednesday, for Eid’l Fitr.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week declared June 5 a regular holiday as the Muslim community marks the end of Ramadan.

Malacañang cited that Eid’l Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim world three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting.

Some banks said they would close branches in observance of the holiday.

Here are the schedules of some banks on June 5:

Maybank

All banches will be closed for Eid’l Fitr.

Metrobank

All branches will be closed for Eid’l Fitr.

Philippine National Bank

Most branches of PNB will be closed on June 5 but here are some branches open on Wednesday:

NAIA 1 (Arrival Area) 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

NAIA 1 (Departure Area) 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

NAIA 2 (Departure Area) 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

NAIA 3 (Arrival Area) 4 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Security Bank

All branches will be closed for Eid’l Fitr.

UCPB

All branches will be closed for Eid’l Fitr.

UnionBank of the Philippines

All branches will be closed for Eid’l Fitr.