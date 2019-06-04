TECHNOLOGY
Commissioner Morente said citizens should report illegal aliens to the Bureau of immigration.
Immigration voids 528 work visas obtained with fake permits
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has canceled 528 work visas that were obtained with fake documents after "intensified" monitoring by its intelligence division.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the bureau conducted two separate visa post-audits on six companies and found that foreign employees submitted fabricated Alien Employment Permits. The Department of Labor and Employment issues AEPs, which the Immigration bureau requires for work visa applications.

Submitting fake AEPs violates Section 37 of the Philippine Immigration Act for obvious misrepresentation and fraud, BI said.

"I am appalled to learn of big companies that blatantly disregard our laws and submit fake documents," Morente said.

"These companies knowingly hire illegal foreign workers that take away jobs from Filipinos and law-abiding foreigners. Our [intelligence] has been working nonstop to catch foreigners who make a mockery of our laws and procedures."

Morente said the reports will be forwarded to DOLE for possible sanctions on the companies. However, the commissioner has yet to disclose the names of accredited agents, companies, and affiliates who facilitated the applications of the illegal aliens.

According to the BI, it cancelled the visas of 259 Indians, 230 Chinese, 14 Koreans, 11 Japanese, five Taiwanese, three Vietnamese, a German, a Burmese, a Nigerian, a Nepalese, a Sudanese, and a Yemeni. Most of them worked for Metro Manila-based companies in the fields of consultancy and information technology.

Morente said citizens should report illegal aliens to the BI.

“We need everybody’s help. Filipinos, as well as legally staying aliens, must report illegal foreigners in their area, and you can be assured that we will act on your reports,” he added.

All 528 foreign nationals will be blacklisted and expelled from the country, the commissioner said. — Philstar.com intern Edelito Mercene Jr.

