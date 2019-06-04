Philippine manufacturing growth picks up for the first time in 6 months

MANILA, Philippines — Factory activity growth in the Philippines jumped for the first time in six month in May elevated by quicker rise in new orders and stronger overseas demand, according to the latest monthly survey IHS Markit conducted for Nikkei Inc.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index picked up to 51.2 in May, signalling a “modest, but stronger, improvement” from a nine-month low of 50.9 recorded in April.

READ: April Philippine factory reading lowest in 9 months

Manufacturing growth in May marked the first time since November 2018 where the headline PMI has increased, although it was still below its average seen through the first quarter of the year, IHS Markit said.

A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while a reading below 50 points toward contraction.

“Filipino goods producers reported an improved picture in May, as output growth strengthened amid a sharper increase in new orders,” IHS Markit economist David Owen said.

“Firms were helped by a rise in foreign demand for only the second time since last September as the global trade war intensification led to weaker export conditions. This should ease some nerves in the wake of further tariffs announced by the US and China,” Owen added.

Producers reported a solid upswing in total new orders in May, IHS Markit reported, adding that while the performance was still weaker than the trend across the series, the growth rate rose to the most marked in four months.

However, a number of companies were hampered by multiple resignations last month, leading to the sharpest decline in employment in 15 months as firms chose to not replace these employees. Nevertheless, firms still managed to clear backlogs quickly, IHS Markit said.

“Panellists again reported several employee resignations in May. This was also noted in April, but the problem appeared to intensify as the rate of job losses accelerated to a 15-month high,” Owen said.

“Manufacturers may need to curb these resignations if they hope to sustain higher production levels,” he added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral