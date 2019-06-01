TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Aboitiz Equity cleared to issue P30 billion bonds
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the shelf registration of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) for P30 billion worth of fixed rate bonds.

In its meeting on May 30, the commission en banc approved the company’s proposed issuance of bonds.

AEV intends to initially issue bonds worth as much as P3 billion with an oversubscription option for a maximum of P2 billion.

The company expects to raise P4.9 billion from the bond sale, proceeds of which will be used for the refinancing of the medium-term loan of its wholly owned subsidiary AEV International Pte. Ltd.

The Series A bonds will mature in five years, while the Series B bonds will be due in 10 years. AEV shall have the option, but not the obligation, to redeem in advance any series in whole.

AEV has mandated BDO Capital & Investment Corp. and First Metro Investment Corp. as joint issue managers, joint lead underwriters, and joint bookrunners of the bond offering. 

The company intends to list the bonds on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

The exact timing of the issuance will depend on market conditions.

AEV is the Cebu based conglomerate of the Aboitiz family. It recorded a consolidated net income of P3.5 billion for the first quarter, down 27 percent from the same period last year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached P12.4 billion, 11 percent lower year-on-year.

Power accounted for 71 percent of the total income contributions, followed by banking and financial services (27 percent), food (four percent), infrastructure (down one percent) and land (down one percent).                       

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BPI to charge customers for select online, mobile transactions
6 hours ago
The Bank of the Philippine Islands announced Thursday that it will charge customers for using some of its online and mobile...
Business
Sponsored
Dyson receives PEZA Outstanding Exporters Award
6 hours ago
Dyson has received the prestigious PEZA awards for its excellence in manufacturing and export.
Business
Sponsored
How Filipinos can play to win $444 million – without leaving the Philippines!
1 day ago
Filipinos, too, can win American lottery jackpots from home!
Business
China steps up threat to cut supply of rare earths to US
23 hours ago
Chinese state media dangled Wednesday the threat of cutting exports of rare earths to the US as a counter-strike in the trade...
Business
Economic takeoff
By Boo Chanco | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
It happened during the Ramos watch. It seemed that FVR had successfully lined up most of the things needed for economic growth and we were poised for take-off. Then, external and internal forces combined to abort...
Business
Latest
A few seconds ago
Fitch affirms Phlilippines’ investment grade rating
By Lawrence Agcaoili | A few seconds ago
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the investment grade rating of the Philippines as it expects the economy to grow above six percent...
Business
A few seconds ago
BSP forecasts May inflation to range from 2.8% to 3.6%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | A few seconds ago
Inflation may settle between 2.8 and 3.6 percent in May amid lower oil and rice prices, as well as cheaper electricity rates,...
Business
A few seconds ago
Index ends week higher on portfolio adjustments
By Iris Gonzales | A few seconds ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied yesterday, surging 133.47 points to close at 7,970.02.
Business
A few seconds ago
Government infrastructure projects to pump-prime economy — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | A few seconds ago
The government must expedite the implementation of infrastructure projects to stimulate economic activity, boosting private...
Business
A few seconds ago
DOE names more power projects of national significance
By Danessa Rivera | A few seconds ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) has named more power projects as energy projects of national significance (EPNS).
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with