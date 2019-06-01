PAL shelves plan to launch India flights

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is deferring the commencement of its flight to India, saying that the launch will not happen this year.

“We are not yet pushing through for India. I don’t think it will happen within the year,” PAL president Jaime Bautista said.

“There were plans before to fly to India, but because of this war between Pakistan and India... demand has not increased,” he said.

Bautista said the company’s brand new Airbus A321neo, which was intended for use for the India flights, are currently being utilized for its Australia and Japan operations.

For this year, PAL is taking delivery of six new airplanes that are composed of two Airbus A350, two A321neo, and two Bombardier Q400.

PAL, in an advisory last March, said it is temporarily suspending the launch of its Manila-New Delhi-Manila service until further notice due to growing passenger concerns on the India-Pakistan border tensions.

“We are constrained to take this step as news of India-Pakistan border tensions has prompted many travelers to cancel bookings and defer their travel plans,” the airline said.

PAL announced last year that it is reviving its flights to India within the first quarter of 2019, nearly six years since it decided to stop flying to the Asian destination.

PAL was originally eyeing to operate four times weekly nonstop flights between Manila and New Delhi beginning March 31, 2019.

Earlier this year, however, the country’s only four-star global airline, said it had pushed back to April the start of the New Delhi service subject to final slot and operational clearances with Indian authorities.

PAL previously operated non-stop flights to Delhi and one-stop services via Bangkok, but suspended these flights in 2011 and 2013, respectively, as the Manila to Delhi market was still considered too small at that time.

The airline also served Kolkata (Calcutta) as a key stopover point on the flag carrier’s multi-stop Manila-Europe services in the 1950s.

PAL has an international route network covering 39 cities in 18 countries and a domestic network covering 39 cities and towns.