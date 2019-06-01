TECHNOLOGY
DA lays out 3-pronged strategy for agri growth
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has presented a three-pronged strategy to ensure high growth in the agriculture sector this year, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

The Economic Development Cluster (EDC), headed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, convened again last Tuesday, wherein Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol presented the DA’s spending catch up plan for the rest of the year, and its strategies to increase the sector’s contribution to economic growth this year. 

The DOF said Piñol laid out the DA’s three-pronged action plan, which covers productivity enhancement interventions for major crops, such as rice, corn and sorghum; regulatory and support activities for the poultry and livestock subsectors; and livelihood and safety interventions for the fisheries subsector.

Under the plan, Piñol said the DA would implement an early distribution of certified seeds to palay farmers planting in 2.2 million hectares of land across the country. 

He said the DA is also distributing fertilizers in areas with sufficient irrigation covering 42,902 hectares of land, in time for the harvest season in the second semester of 2019. Seeds and fertilizers would also be distributed to corn and sorghum growers, he said.

Piñol said the DA is also targeting to expand the farm areas for corn and sorghum by 100,000 hectares each during the wet season planting, to be harvested within the second half.

He said this measure is expected to generate additional corn production of around 600,000 metric tons valued at P9.1 billion, and sorghum production of 400,000 MT valued at P6 billion.

The agriculture chief also cited the adoption of new plant varieties to protect top fruit exports, such as bananas and mangoes, from diseases, and the expansion of vegetable farming in some 50,000 hectares of land in Mindanao.

For poultry and livestock, Piñol has proposed importing 300,000 MT of corn at zero tariff to be sourced from countries free of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

“These should not be delivered during the bulk harvest season of the second semester which covers the months of September to October,” he said.

He also proposed imposing a temporary ban on the importation of livestock for around five months to keep the local industry ASF-free.

Piñol also introduced a plan to establish four dairy farm complexes in four locations in the country, each housing 6,000 dairy cows with an estimated 36 million liters of milk production valued at P1.4 billion.

In the fisheries subsector, Piñol said the DA plans to set up 300 fish cages per region using funds from the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF) lending program. The project, Piñol said, is estimated to produce 96,000 MT of fish valued at P9.98 billion.

The DA would also continuously monitor water quality and fish stocks in brackish water and freshwater areas in relation to the effects of the El Niño, he added.

Dominguez, in response to the DA’s plan, said the whole program “has to be translated into higher growth for 2019.”

Earlier, the finance chief said the agriculture sector must grow by at least two percent per annum to ensure that the Philippine economy sustains its growth path.

