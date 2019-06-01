12 rules to live by

Many years ago, I stayed in a very clean and cozy hotel with a friendly staff that renders an impeccable service. I came across a poster in their hotel and was intrigued by it. Perhaps it is their creed, or perhaps it is what guides the staff in doing their work.

The title of the poster was: “12 Rules You Can Live By.” I asked permission to have a copy and happily, they obliged. Here are 12 Rules You Can Live By:

1. If you open it… close it.

2. If you turn it on… turn it off.

3. If you unlock it… lock it.

4. If you move it… put it back.

5. If it belongs to someone else and you want it… get permission.

6. If you don’t know how to operate it… leave it alone.

7. If you borrow it… return it.

8. If you use it… take care of it.

9. If you break it… repair it.

10. If you can’t fix it… call someone who can.

11. If you mess it up… clean it up.

12. If you can brighten someone’s day… say it.

Simple, yet profound. When I thought it over I realized that life is simple and it is humans that complicate it.

Rule no. 1 says if you open it, close it. This is what drive mothers nuts. Family member opens a tube of toothpaste and nobody cares to close it.

Rule no. 2 applies to the family as well as the workplace. Somebody turns on the TV or the aircon, but nobody bothers to turn it off. Imagine the waste of energy and the money spend for electricity.

Rule no. 3. You unlock your door and you forget to lock it after, bad news especially if you’re living in an unsafe neighborhood.

You move a piece of furniture so you can have a better view of your TV. That’s fine, but after doing so move it back to its original place.

If it belongs to someone else and you want it, ask permission. Don’t just take something that does not belong to you. In fact, don’t you dare touch it until permission is secured. And for those who are a bit more mature, don’t you dare want something or someone who already belongs to someone else. This is how murders and crimes of passion take place. Office supplies are not personal supplies even if it is “back-to-school” time.

If you don’t know how to operate it, leave it alone. Guess how many pieces of office equipment have been destroyed by people who have no business touching it in the first place. Ask for help. Get IT people to explain and help you through the process.

The next rule is so real, If you borrow it, return it. This includes the books you borrowed, the money lent you, and all sorts of other things. Return them because you promised to.

If you use it, take care of it. Everything costs so much these days and a good steward knows that it is his obligation to care for the things he’s using. You know, I can easily tell if a cab is owned by the driver or not. The owner-driven taxi drives it carefully and avoids humps, and bumps while the hireling drives it recklessly. Simply because he doesn’t care.

If you break it, repair it and make sure you pick up the tab.

If you can’t fix it, don’t touch it. Call in the experts or else you’ll destroy the thing. And in case you do break something, do not make excuses. Pay for the repair.

If you cause a big mess, clean it up. Don’t start blaming others because problems are not solved that way.

And finally, if you can brighten someone’s day, say it. Giving an honest compliment, showing appreciation, leaving a word of encouragement doesn’t cost you anything, but it sure can encourage people to do better and brighten their day.

Life is beautiful. It is a gift from God. Live it to the fullest by living a life that is dedicated to pure and simple devotion to Christ. Love God and love others. Simple yet that is all that matters.

