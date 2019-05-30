TECHNOLOGY
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $444 million; Filipinos can win without leaving your home in the Philippines!
Photo Release
How Filipinos can play to win $444 million – without leaving the Philippines!
(Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 4:47pm

Up until now, you’ve probably assumed that the only lotteries you can play are those available in the Philippines. The prizes offered by your local lottery pale in comparison to those up for grabs in the United States. You’re probably eager to play those games but traveling overseas to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Amazingly, there is no need to travel to America to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play without leaving your home in the Philippines!

Here’s how to purchase

You can sign up at theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return, they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Players in the Philippines can now purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Here’s legitimate proof

This man from Baghdad bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million jackpot. Photo Release

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $90 million in prizes to more than 4 million winners from across the globe.

Is it possible to win a huge American jackpot prize from the Philippines? Consider the stories of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq who won lottery jackpots by purchasing their tickets online at theLotter.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Even more unusual is the story of Baghdad resident M.M. He bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million jackpot. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the international media, noting how perfectly legal it is for foreigners to win American lottery prizes.

Massive Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions lottery awarded a $1.537 billion jackpot as recently as October 2018. Playing Mega Millions for a chance at winning such huge prizes is now available from anywhere.

Setting up a free account at theLotter will take but a few moments and purchasing official lottery tickets online is simple, safe, and secure—with all personal data and transactions protected with Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

With online ticket purchasing service theLotter, a huge lottery jackpot could be just a click away.

 

For more information on how to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.

