How Filipinos can play for a $393M American lottery jackpot

The American Mega Millions jackpot is currently $393 million (Php20.6 billion), and you could win it without leaving home!

Avid lottery fans in the Philippines undoubtedly share dreams of lottery riches but the top prizes in local draws pale in comparison to those offered overseas. The Mega Millions lottery awarded a $1.537 billion jackpot as recently as October 2018. Filipinos are eager to play these games but traveling to the United States to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Now there is a way to play Mega Millions from your home in the Philippines!

How do you play American lotteries from the Philippines?

The easy available solution for Filipinos is using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot and more.

Playing those international lotteries is now possible for residents of the Philippines as well!

Players from around the world win huge jackpot prizes at theLotter

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $90 million in prizes to more than 4 million winners from across the globe. Is it possible to win a huge American jackpot prize from the Philippines? Consider the stories of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq — they both won lottery jackpots by purchasing their tickets online at theLotter.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Even more unusual is the story of Baghdad resident M.M. He bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million jackpot. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the international media, which noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions once again offers a massive jackpot

Playing Mega Millions for a chance at winning its huge jackpot prize is now possible in the Philippines. Setting up a free account at theLotter will take but a few moments and purchasing official lottery tickets online is simple, safe, and secure.

Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make your dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.