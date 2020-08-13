#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco keeps lights on for dialysis center of Angono-Binangonan residents
Meralco personnel upgrade distribution transformers and install new metering facilities to serve the Angono-Binangonan Center of Dialysis Inc.
Photo Release
Meralco keeps lights on for dialysis center of Angono-Binangonan residents
(Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco personnel upgrade distribution transformers and install new metering facilities to serve the Angono-Binangonan Center of Dialysis Inc. located along J. Sumulong Avenue in Teresa, Rizal. 

With its mandate to always keep the lights on, Meralco ensures that hospitals including COVID-19 treatment and testing centers are given the utmost priority when it comes to providing safe, reliable and adequate supply of electricity during the pandemic.

