Meralco keeps lights on for dialysis center of Angono-Binangonan residents

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco personnel upgrade distribution transformers and install new metering facilities to serve the Angono-Binangonan Center of Dialysis Inc. located along J. Sumulong Avenue in Teresa, Rizal.

With its mandate to always keep the lights on, Meralco ensures that hospitals including COVID-19 treatment and testing centers are given the utmost priority when it comes to providing safe, reliable and adequate supply of electricity during the pandemic.