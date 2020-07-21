COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Due to the current pandemic, Empire East has announced that its annual stockholders meeting will be held virtually on July 15.
Empire East announces virtual stockholders' meeting to be held in July
(Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) In light of our current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Stockholders' Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 9 a.m., at which the following agenda will be discussed:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Proof of Notice and Determination of Quorum
  3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Annual Meeting
  4. Annual Report of Management
  5. Amendment of Section 4 and 6 of Article I and Section 3 of Article II of the Corporation’s By-laws
  6. Appointment of External Auditors
  7. Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and   Management
  8. Election of Directors
  9. Other Matters
  10. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of June 16, 2020, shall be entitled to attend the meeting.

As part of the company's efforts to curb the spread of the virus, this year's stockholders' meeting will be conducted through remote communication. All of the activities will be done virtually; the procedure and requirements for online registration and voting in absentia are explained on the website, http://empire-east.com/asm2020.

Stockholders who wish to pre-register for the meeting should send an email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com on or before July 8, 2020.

Those who will not be able to attend can send a representative on their behalf. Make sure to inform us beforehand and send an email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com to confirm the attendance.

 

For questions regarding the procedures and conduct of the meeting, you may send an email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com.

