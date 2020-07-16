COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The annual stockholders meeting of Alliance Global Group, Inc. will be held virtually on August 6.
Photo Release
Alliance Global: Notice and Agenda of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders
(The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Alliance Global Group, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on August 06, 2020 at 9 a.m. to be conducted virtually, through the link https://www.allianceglobalinc.com/asm2020 that can be accessed through the Company’s website, with the following agenda:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 20, 2019
  4. Report of Management for Year 2019
  5. Amendment of Section 4, Article II and Sections 3 and 4, Article VII of the Amended By-laws
  6. Appointment of Independent Auditors
  7. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees, and Officers
  8. Election of Directors
  9. Other matters
  10. Adjournment 

Stockholders of record as of July 16, 2020 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

To conform with the government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Annual Meeting via remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by remote communication or in absentia, or by proxy. 

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9 a.m. of July 22, 2020 until 5 p.m. of July 30, 2020. The procedure for participation via remote communication and in absentia are contained in the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy instruments until 5 p.m. of July 30, 2020, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 16th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City or by email to corporatesecretary@allianceglobalinc.com. Validation of proxies shall be held on July 31, 2020. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience. 

The Information Statement and other pertinent documents and information on the Annual Meeting are available through the Company’s website. For any clarifications, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary via email at corporatesecretary@allianceglobalinc.com. 

 

Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 13, 2020.
 

SGD
ALAN B. QUINTANA
Corporate Secretary

ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC.
