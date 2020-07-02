British Chamber holds webinar with tourism chief on recovery plans

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines along with other European Chambers hosted a webinar with the Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Tourism accounted for 12.7% of the country’s GDP in 2019. Workers in the tourism industry are the fifth largest in terms of Filipino workforce by sector employment.

With 10.8% of tourism’s contribution to GDP coming from domestic travel, Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sees domestic tourism as the catalyst for recovery, thus promoting the adoption of travel bubbles within the country, then internationally moving forward.

The Tourism Response and Recovery Plan also calls for the passage of ARISE to support tourism-related workers and enterprises, particularly MSMEs. — As released

