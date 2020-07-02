COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Alorica Teleservices Inc.: Notice to the Public
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — This is to inform the public that a certain Mr. Mark Dancel, who also goes by the name of "Macoy Dacascos," is not in any way connected with Alorica Teleservices, Inc. or any of its affiliates (“Alorica”).

Mr. Dancel is not an employee nor an authorized representative of Alorica. 

Alorica will not honor any transaction made by Mr. Dancel on behalf of Alorica.

ALORICA NOTICE
