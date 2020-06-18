COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Due to the current pandemic, Empire East has announced that its annual stockholders meeting will be held virtually on July 15.
Photo Release
Empire East announces virtual stockholders' meeting to be held in July
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In light of our current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Stockholders' Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 9 a.m. via Livestorm, at which the following agenda will be discussed:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Proof of Notice and Determination of Quorum
  3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Annual Meeting
  4. Annual Report of Management
  5. Amendment of Section 4 and 6 of Article I and Section 3 of Article II of the Corporation’s By-laws
  6. Appointment of External Auditors
  7. Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and   Management
  8. Election of Directors
  9. Other Matters
  10. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of June 16, 2020, shall be entitled to attend the meeting.

As part of the company's efforts to curb the spread of the virus, this year's stockholders' meeting will be conducted through remote communication. All of the activities will be done virtually; the procedure and requirements for online registration and voting in absentia are explained on the website, http://empire-east.com/asm2020.

Stockholders who wish to pre-register for the meeting should send an email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com on or before July 8, 2020.

Those who will not be able to attend can send a representative on their behalf. Make sure to inform us beforehand and send an email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com to confirm the attendance.

 

For questions regarding the procedures and conduct of the meeting, you may send an email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com.

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Premium Leisure Corp. to hold online stockholders meeting in June
26 days ago
Premium Leisure Corp. has announced its annual stockholders meeting slated for June 22 this year.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Filinvest Development Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
20 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Development Corporation (“FDC”)...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Latest
DMCI Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
June 16, 2020 - 8:00am
DMCI Holdings, Inc, announces its annual stockholders' meeting to be held virtually this July.
2 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
DMCI Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
June 15, 2020 - 12:00am
DMCI Holdings, Inc, announces its annual stockholders' meeting to be held virtually this July.
3 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
10 days ago
Eton Properties Philippines: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
10 days ago
The Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. annual stockholders' meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on June 29.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
28 days ago
Filinvest Land: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
28 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) will be conducted virtually...
Biz Memos
fbfb
42 days ago
Meralco announce virtual stockholders meeting in May
42 days ago
Meralco announced that it will hold its annual stockholders meeting virtually on May 26.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with