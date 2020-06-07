Eton Properties Philippines: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held virtually via Zoom on June 29, 2020, Monday, at 9 a.m. for the following purposes:

Call to Order Proof of Notice Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of the Previous Meeting Chairman’s Message President’s Report Ratification of Acts of Directors and Officers During the Preceding Year Election of Directors Amendment of the Company’s By-Laws to Change the Date of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Adjournment

In light of the current public health emergency brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will conduct its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting through remote communication in order to safeguard the health and well-being of its personnel and stakeholders.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on May 28, 2020 as the record date of shareholders in good standing entitled to receive notice of, and to vote in absentia at, the meeting and any adjournment(s) thereof. Stockholders who wish to attend or vote through remote communication should register by sending the required documents by email to eton_asm@pnb.com.ph on or before June 19. The procedures and further details for registration, participation, and voting through remote communication are set forth in Appendix 1, as well as in the Definitive Information Statement, and published in the Investor Relations Page of the Company’s website at www.eton.com.ph. The meeting will be recorded for future reference.

All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the meeting by remote communication. Stockholders who cannot attend the meeting may designate their authorized representative by sending a signed Proxy Form no later than the close of business on 19 June 2020 at the office of the Corporate Secretary, Atty. Erolyne Go, at the 2nd Floor Allied Bank Center, 6754 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, or by email at eton_asm@pnb.com.ph. For your convenience, a sample Proxy Form may be downloaded at www.eton.com.ph. Votes will be cast through proxies or ballots. The deadline for the submission of ballots is on 23 June 2020. Validation of proxies and ballots will be on June 24, 2020 at the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the abovementioned address (or, should the same not be available for any reason whatsoever, including quarantine conditions, at such other venue as the Corporate Secretary may in her absolute discretion, determine).

Questions and comments to the Board of Directors and/or Management may be sent by email to asm@eton.com.ph no later than June 23, 2020. Copies of the Notice of Meeting, Definitive Information Statement, Management Report and Financial Statements may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website at www.eton.com.ph.

May 26, 2020

ETON PROPERTIES PHILIPPINES, INC.

By:

Sgd

EROLYNE C. GO

Corporate Secretary