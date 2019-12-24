LIST: Domestic flights canceled, rescheduled on December 25 due to ‘Ursula’

MANILA, Philippines (First published December 24; 3:11 p.m.)— Several airlines announced suspension and rescheduling of flights on December 25, Christmas Day due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone)

“Ursula” intensified into a typhoon on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to endanger Eastern Visayas where most of the flights canceled are.

The carriers that announced flight cancellations are Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, CebGo and AirAsia.

Only AirAsia has so far advised its passenger of rescheduled trips.

Below appears the list of grounded and rescheduled flights on Christmas Day (Can't view the list? Click here):

—Franco Luna