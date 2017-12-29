Belo shines as Blackwater survives Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines — As if making up for lost time, Mac Belo led Blackwater to its first win of the season and its first ever over Rain or Shine, 92-87, Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

With the game tightening just as the time wound down, Belo, who was set back by a myriad of injuries to his knee in the last season, sank a dagger trey with 1:39 left on the game clock.

Rain or Shine sophomore Ed Daquioag tried to narrow it down to just three with a pair of made shots from the charity line but Mike DiGregorio sank a couple of his own in the final 11 seconds of the game.

“Our defense needed to hold to contain the firepower of Rain or Shine. We needed to contain the shooters while we were able to convert on our side,” Elite’s head coach Leo Isaac said.

"First time namin manalo against Rain or Shine and to win at Cuneta Astrdome and we're hoping that we can have a good new year with this win,” he added.

The victory gives Blackwater a 1-1 card in the all-Filipino conference and their first victory against the Elasto Painters since entering the Philippine Basketball Association in 2015.

Both teams now have an identical record in the Philippine Cup.

The Scores:

Blackwater 92 - Belo 25, Digregorio 23, Jose 12, Maliksi 10, Erram 9, Pinto 7, Sumang 5, Sena 2, Cortez 0, Marcelo 0, Javier 0.

Rain or Shine 87 - Tiu 14, Norwood 13, Daquioag 13, Almazan 10, Maiquez 9, Belga 7, Borboran 6, Yap 5, Trollano 4, Ponferada 2, Nambatac 2.

Quarterscores: 28-25, 47-44, 65-64, 92-87.